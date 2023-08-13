PIKE — The 2023 Wyoming County Fair, in its second day today, drew people from the region as well as at least one from out-of-state to tour the Pike Fairgrounds, sample some of the food and check out the exhibits.
Mother and son Janet Palmateer and Brian Palmateer represent both groups, with Janet living in Holland, N.Y., not far from the Erie County-Wyoming County boundary, and Brian coming from Norwood, Mass.
“I’m visiting my mom. We came up here and we brought my niece and her daughter,” said Brian Palmateer. as they stopped to look at some books in the Grange Hall.
Janet is no stranger to the annual event at the Pike Fairgrounds.
“The thing is, until the last couple of years, I could come in here and mention a couple of names, and find an old relative,” Janet Palmateer said. “The last three years, it hasn’t worked out. I try to come every year.”
Her son said he remembers coming to the county fair when he was a kid.
“It’s probably been 40 years since I’ve been here,” he said.
Brian said his reasons for coming to the fair was to see Lloyd Lane of Lloyd Lane Inc., owner of Warsaw radio station WCJW, known as CJ Country.
“He helped me with my first Merit Badge, back in 1970 and I wanted to see him again, so I’m going to find him wherever the radio station’s broadcasting,” Brian Palmateer said of Lane. “I was told he’d be here from 1-7 p.m.”
The fair schedule this week is as follows:
Monday
n 7 p.m. Grand Parade
n Crowning of the Wyoming County Fair Queen and her Court, after the Band competition
Tuesday
n 7 p.m. Firemen’s Parade
Wednesday
n 5 p.m. 54th Annual Meat Animal Auction
n 7:30 p.m. WNYGTP Sanctioned Garden Tractor Pull
Thursday
n 4 to 8 p.m. Chicken BBQ
n 6 p.m. Draft Horse, Draft Pony Show
n 7 p.m. Talent Contest in the Dairy Barn Arena
Friday
n 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Restored/Collectible Tractor Show
n 4 to 8 p.m. Fish Dinner
n 7:30 p.m. ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part I)
Saturday
n 10:30 a.m. Horse Pull
n 7:30 p.m. ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part II)