WARSAW — Several area residents were recognized Wednesday during the 23rd annual Wyoming County Mental Health Month Recognition Breakfast.
The breakfast was conducted at the Valley Chapel Ministry Center, with awards being presented to supporters of mental health awareness in the county. More than 90 agency staff, community members, peers and volunteers attended to recognize this year’s award recipients.
Kim Mathis of Perry received the award for Outstanding Community Member in recognition of her generosity and dedication, always donating food and time to so many members of the community, organizers said in a news release. WNY Farm Drop, locally represented by Jennifer Noble, received the Outstanding Community Business Award, for giving many donations of nutritious food regularly throughout the county, while improving the improving the quality of life and peace of mind for many community members.
A New Start Kitty Shelter received the award for Outstanding Community Organization for its hard work and commitment, which organizers descried as invaluable to members of the community. They said it directly impacts mental health by reducing stress people may face when not being able to care for their pet.
Nicholas Wright from the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office was likewise recognized as the Outstanding Community Advocate for his dedication to being a mental health leader in the Law Enforcement profession and his compassionate care for emotionally distressed people. Those attending also heard a presentation by Chip Matthews, of Evergreen Life Coaching based on this year’s theme of “take some time to look around, look within.”