Long Island Republicans demand ouster of Rep. George Santos

U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., watches proceedings in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Long Island Republicans on Wednesday demanded the ouster of Rep. George Santos over his seemingly unending lies about his background, education and finances. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — Long Island Republicans on Wednesday demanded the ouster of Rep. George Santos over his seemingly unending lies about his background, education and finances – while a new report said he received a big donation from a crooked relative of a Queens restaurant owner who hosted events for Santos’ campaign.

The leadership of the Nassau County GOP demanded Santos resign or be removed from the Democratic-leaning congressional seat he narrowly won in one of the bigger upsets of the midterm elections.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire