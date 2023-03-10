BUFFALO — M&T Bank and the Buffalo Bills have launched their annual Touchdown for Teachers competition, recognizing local educators’ outstanding contributions to their students, schools, and communities.
Two finalists will be chosen based on involvement in their school and community, degree of positive impact, and demonstrated commitment to education.
One nominee will be awarded a $5,000 grant for their school, a surprise visit from a Buffalo Bills player or Bills legend, and a virtual or in-person tour of the M&T Tech Hub with a tech talk focused on sports and computer science. The runner-up will receive a $1,000 grant for their school.
Educators at schools in the following counties are eligible:
n Buffalo area — Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua.
n Rochester area — Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne and Yates.
