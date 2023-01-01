NEW YORK (TNS) — An attacker with a machete assaulted three NYPD officers just outside the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, fracturing a rookie cop’s skull before police shot him in the shoulder, police said.

Cops and federal investigators are now looking into whether the 19-year-old suspect, identified by sources as Trevor Bickford of Maine, is a radicalized terrorist, law enforcement sources said.

