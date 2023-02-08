BATAVIA — A Rochester man who burst into an apartment in Le Roy and attacked a man with a knife was sentenced last week in Genesee County Court to eight years in state prison.
Kenrey D. Benjamin, 36, was sentenced as a second-felony offender.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — A Rochester man who burst into an apartment in Le Roy and attacked a man with a knife was sentenced last week in Genesee County Court to eight years in state prison.
Kenrey D. Benjamin, 36, was sentenced as a second-felony offender.
He also will serve five years of post-release supervision.
Benjamin entered an apartment at 66 Lake St. Oct. 17, 2021 and attacked the man. Police said he pulled out a knife and attacked the victim’s face, leaving a large wound, causing serious injuries.
Kenrey was arrested after a traffic stop in January in Le Roy and had warrants for three felonies stemming from the attack. He was charged with first-degree burglary and attempted first-degree assault.
Benjamin has been off parole since Sept. 30, 2020, after serving a five-year prison term for assault in Monroe County, his second prison term. He also served a two-year term for weapons possession in 2004.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.