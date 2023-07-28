BATAVIA — A parolee from Orleans County who accepted a plea deal that would see him serve one year of interim supervision instead was sentenced to a six-year state prison term Wednesday in Genesee County Court.
That’s because Wade J. Murphy allegedly committed a series of thefts in Monroe and Orleans counties.
Murphy, 50, of Clarendon was indicted in March 2022 and charged with second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree assault.
He was accused of attacking a woman in Oakfield in July 2021 when he was on parole after serving a prison term for felony DWI and burglary in Orleans County.
Murphy accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree strangulation, which normally carries a maximum prison term of seven years.
Murphy’s plea called for a sentence of one year of strict probation. If successful, he would have been allowed to withdraw the plea and plead to a lesser charge to avoid another state prison term.
Murphy violated the terms of the probation.
He was arrested in Orleans after a long investigation into a string of thefts from stores around the Brockport area.
Information led police to 4216 Fancher Rd. in Clarendon. A search warrant was executed and investigators recovered a stolen UTV, a zero turn lawn mower, a jet ski, a large tow-behind camper, and more.
Some items had been modified to conceal or remove vehicle identification numbers. The suspects had fled the state shortly after the execution of the warrant.
Jennifer T. Sportsman, 48, was arrested May 5 when she returned to the residence to retrieve property. She was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal facilitation.
She was arraigned in County Court Wednesday and released on her own recognizance.
Murphy was arrested in South Carolina on May 20. He was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property; fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Murphy has additional charges in South Carolina.
Some of those charges were dismissed.
Wednesday, Murphy first appeared in Orleans County Court, where he was arraigned on an indictment charging him with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, fourth-degree possession and criminal possession of a weapon.
He was returned to Genesee County, where Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini sentenced him to a six-year prison term and five years of post-release supervision.