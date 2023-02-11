MEDINA — An investigation into the sale of a variety of drugs, including lethal fentanyl disguised as prescription pills, led to the arrest of a Medina man and one of the largest seizures of drugs and cash in recent memory.
The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, along with other agencies, raided storage units at 11655 Million Dollar Highway and Apartment 5 at 510 West Ave. in the village.
Police seized 114 fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycodone pills, more than 2,000 disguised Xanax bars, more than a half pound of psiloycybin magic mushrooms and more than 14 pounds of high-grade marijuana.
Police also seized more than $156,000 in cash, a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, scales, packaging material and other drug paraphernalia.
Xavier M. Hand, 26, of 510 West Ave., Apartment 5, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, the most serious charge with a penalty of up to 15 years in state prison.
Hand was arraigned and committed to Orleans County Jail with bail set at $2,000. He also was arraigned on a probation violation and the bail was set higher, at $25,000.
The raid came after a lengthy task force investigation which also involved Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, village of Medina police and its K9 unit, probation officers, state police, Albion police K9 unit and the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Agency.
The investigation is continuing and more charges are pending the results of lab tests.
