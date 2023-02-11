MEDINA — An investigation into the sale of a variety of drugs, including lethal fentanyl disguised as prescription pills, led to the arrest of a Medina man and one of the largest seizures of drugs and cash in recent memory.

The Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, along with other agencies, raided storage units at 11655 Million Dollar Highway and Apartment 5 at 510 West Ave. in the village.

