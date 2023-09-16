McCarthy dares hardliners to oust him

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS Then House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the podium to speak after he was nominated to be Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 15, 2022. Now speaker, McCarthy scolded extreme members of his party on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, for getting in the way of a spending bill to keep the government functioning.