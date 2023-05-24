ROCHESTER — An upcoming meeting will discuss the state of sport fishing on Lake Ontario.
The meeting will take place 7 p.m. June 6 at the Irondequoit Fish and Game Club, 658 Bay Front S.
Officials from the sate Department of Environmental Conservation and other experts will take questions on a wide array of management actions and research taking place on the lake and tributaries, officials said in a news release.
Interested anglers will have the opportunity to speak directly with staff and ask questions after a brief presentation.
For more information contact Chris Legard, Lake Ontario Unit Leader, at 315-654-2147 or email: chris.legard@dec.ny.gov.