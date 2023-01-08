(TNS) – The Mega Millions jackpot stood at more than $1.1 billion Saturday after no lucky jackpot winner matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.
There have been no jackpot winners for more than two months — 24 consecutive drawings. Friday’s winning combination was 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, plus the Mega Ball 13.
“Mega Millions has just reached the $1 billion mark again,” Pat McDonald, the head of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement Saturday. “It’s especially nice to see the jackpot grow throughout the holidays and into the new year,” he added.
The next drawing will take place in Atlanta on Tuesday night.
A winner can choose to receive the full prize amount in an annuity paid over 29 years. Those who prefer to take home a cash option — which is often the choice for grand prize winners — will receive an estimated $568.7 million.
Tuesday’s jackpot is shaping up to be the third-largest prize in the lottery’s 20-year-history, behind a $1.54 billion jackpot won by a single ticket in South Carolina in October 2018, and a $1.34 billion winning ticket sold in Illinois last July.
The winner of the largest-ever U.S. lottery prize was a Powerball player in California who won $2.04 billion in November.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.
