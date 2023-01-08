A cashier prints out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California, on July 28, 2022. (Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) – The Mega Millions jackpot stood at more than $1.1 billion Saturday after no lucky jackpot winner matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials said.

There have been no jackpot winners for more than two months — 24 consecutive drawings. Friday’s winning combination was 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, plus the Mega Ball 13.

