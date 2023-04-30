Investors are losing their ability to resist a stock rally that much of Wall Street is convinced is doomed.

More than $12.6 billion has been sent to equity exchange-traded funds in April, the largest influx since January and more than twice the rate of February and March. Money is pouring into stocks as fast as it’s being yanked out of cash: ultra-short duration ETFs are on track for their first monthly outflow since January, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire