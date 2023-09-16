Mount Morris workshop explores grazing sheep beneath solar arrays

Grazing sheep beneath utility-scale solar arrays can build wealth of present and future sheep farmers as vegetation management service providers and access to additional pasture, according to Cornell Cooperative Enterprise Program, which will present a program on solar sheep grazing in Mount Morris this month.
The Cornell Cooperative Enterprise Program conducted a survey earlier this year completed by more than 600 farmers. Farmers identified barriers to grazing sheep under solar arrays and weighed in on the need for a producer-led organization to negotiate contracts on their behalf, coordinate logistics of multiple flocks, provide transport of sheep to and from the site, care for sheep while on-site, and provide supplemental mowing. Additional questions focused on processing and marketing needs.
The CEP in collaboration with the Cornell University Cooperative Extension Northwest NY Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops team will share results of the survey with interested farmers during a workshop scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Livingston County Murray Hill office campus, 1 Murray Hill Drive, Mount Morris.
Those attending will be invited to share perspectives on grazing sheep beneath solar arrays and identify necessary next steps towards forming a producers-led organization.
For more information or need for accommodation, contact Nancy Glazier, livestock specialist at (585) 315-7746, email nig3@cornell.edu or Bobbie Severson, CEP director, at (607) 255-1987 or email rmh27@cornell.edu. Register for the event by 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at https://nwnyteam.cce.cornell.edu/event.php?id=2220
Funding for “A New Dawn for Shepherds: Grazing Sheep under Utility-scale Solar Arrays” was made possible by USDA Agricultural Marketing Services, Federal State Marketing Improvement Program through grant agreement 21FSMIPNY1002. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the USDA.