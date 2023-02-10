BATAVIA — For the second time, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will host a program to commemorate Black History Month. This weekend’s event will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 516 Ellicott St. and include songs, poetry, a skit. The public is welcome to attend.

“Anybody can come. Last year ... a lot of people came to see the kids — people that don’t typically come to Mt. Zion,” said Lady Cassandra Williams, who put the program together. Her husband, Jeremai Williams, is pastor at Mt. Zion.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.