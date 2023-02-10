BATAVIA — For the second time, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will host a program to commemorate Black History Month. This weekend’s event will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 516 Ellicott St. and include songs, poetry, a skit. The public is welcome to attend.
“Anybody can come. Last year ... a lot of people came to see the kids — people that don’t typically come to Mt. Zion,” said Lady Cassandra Williams, who put the program together. Her husband, Jeremai Williams, is pastor at Mt. Zion.
Also as part of the program, children will showcase Black athletes. The kids who are present will receive a goodie bag. A fellowship meal will follow the program.
Mt. Zion Minister Rhonda Speed said the theme of Sunday’s program focuses on Black athletes who paved the way for today’s Black athletes.
“We do have a new pastor, Pastor Jeremai Williams. I think that because he’s a younger pastor, which we love, he is trying to take us in a (new) direction,” Speed said.
Speed said Mt. Zion wants to let people, including young people, know that a lot of Black athletes were not allowed to play baseball, basketball and football on White teams because of their race.
“Now we are able to as a people. Because we are Black, that’s not going to stop us,” she said, adding Black athletes now play sports such as lacrosse and hockey as well.
Cassandra Williams said 12 children will present information on the Black athletes being highlighted this weekend. Those include Jackie Robinson, who became the first Black player to play Major League Baseball when he joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Other athletes are boxing champion Muhammad Ali, National Basketball Association Hall-of-Famer Michael Jordan and Olympic champion track and field athletes Wilma Rudolph and Jesse Owens.
“They (the children) range in age from 3-12. The 3-year-olds are only going to say two lines, where the 12-year-olds will be reading a paragraph. It ranges in age on how much they’re going to be doing for these athletes,” Cassandra Williams said.
Williams said the adults and children in the congregation will wear African (dashikis and African print clothing) or Black History attire.
Speed said she and her daughter, Shauna Taylor, will perform in a skit during Sunday’s program. The skit will be about Rosa Parks and what she went through on Dec. 1, 1955, when she boarded a bus in Montgomery, Ala., and refused to move to the back of the bus to make room for a White passenger. Parks was charged with disorderly conduct. She lost her case, which went to trial in the Recorder’s Court of the city of Montgomery on Dec. 5. She was fined $14, including court costs. Her attorney, Fred Gray, appealed, but lost on a technicality.
Speed said she and Taylor have been preparing for the skit since January. They will portray the bus pulling up to the bus stop.
“Shauna’s going to be the bus driver, I‘m going to be Rosa. Then, we’re going to go into where she (Parks) is asked to move to the back and she refuses. A lot of people don’t know that she was arrested and a lot of people don’t know that she was tried and found guilty,” Speed said. “She went through a lot. That’s why she’s so important.”
The second Sunday of the month, which is this Sunday, is Friends and Family Day at Mt. Zion, the minister said.
“We’re a small church. We will eat afterwards. There’s going to be a little of everything — mac and cheese, chicken, collared greens, rice, dessert,” she said.
Her daughter and four grandchildren will be among those there for Sunday’s program.
Speed said that last year, only a few children participated in the program because of COVID. The program went well despite that, she said.
“We actually had one of our young people to recite the Martin Luther King Jr. speech, “I Have a Dream.”
Cassandra Williams said last year’s attendance for the special program might have been 55 to 60 people.
“I’m hoping for similar (attendance). Most people will come to see the kids that are in the program,” she said.
