New York state residents may soon be required to pay more for streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify and Audible.

WGRZ reports the New York State Assembly submitted a budget proposal on Thursday that would add an overall 8% sales tax to digital media subscriptions for video, music and audiobook platforms. Four percent would be state sales tax, and the other 4% would be local sales tax.

