HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the 2023 crop production season begins, the National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.
The NASS will mail the survey to more than 6,000 producers across the northeastern U.S. on Feb. 17, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2023, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed they store on their farms. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.
Those who do not respond by February 26 may be contacted for an interview.
In accordance with federal law, NASS keeps responses confidential and publishes data in aggregate form only, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results will be published in the Prospective Plantings and quarterly Grain Stocks reports on March 31. All NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications. For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518 or visit nass.usda.gov.
