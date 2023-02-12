HARRISBURG, Pa. — As the 2023 crop production season begins, the National Agricultural Statistics Service will contact producers nationwide to determine their plans for the upcoming growing season.

The NASS will mail the survey to more than 6,000 producers across the northeastern U.S. on Feb. 17, asking producers to provide information about the types of crops they intend to plant in 2023, how many acres they intend to plant, and the amounts of grain and oilseed they store on their farms. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.

