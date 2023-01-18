HARRISBURG, Pa. — The National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting a survey of commercial hemp growers.
The NASS will send its Hemp Production and Disposition Inquiry to more than 1,000 northeastern state producers on Thursday. Like the 2021 questionnaire, this year’s survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp nationwide in 2022.
“The Hemp Production and Disposition Inquiry will provide critical data about the hemp industry to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities,” said Director King Whetston of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office.
NASS estimated the total value of hemp production at $824 million in 2021. Planted area for industrial hemp grown in the open for all utilizations in the United States totaled 54,152 acres.
Area harvested for all utilizations totaled 33,480 acres. More statistics can be found in the 2021 National Hemp Report.
Survey recipients are asked to respond securely online at agcounts.usda.gov, by mail or fax.
