HARRISBURG, Pa. — The National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting a survey of commercial hemp growers.

The NASS will send its Hemp Production and Disposition Inquiry to more than 1,000 northeastern state producers on Thursday. Like the 2021 questionnaire, this year’s survey will collect information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp nationwide in 2022.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1