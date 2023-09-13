HARRISBURG, Pa. —— About 600 farmers in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be interviewed shortly for the 2023 Fruit Chemical Use Survey.
The survey will collect information on bearing acreage and pest management practices, including acres treated and application rates. It will also look into pesticide application — including acres treated and rates applied — for more than three fruit crops.
Representatives from the National Agricultural Statistics Services will call growers to arrange phone interviews. Survey respondents are encouraged to have their spray records available for reference.
If the services were contracted, growers will be asked to give the interviewer consent to access these records.
The information provided will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, responses will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed in identifiable form.
The survey’s data will be published online in NASS’s Quick Stats database next year.