HARRISBURG, Pa. — A sample of small grain producers around the country will receive survey questionnaires from the National Agricultural Statistics Service later this month.
The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2023 production and supply of small grains, including wheat, oats, barley, and rye. NASS will contact producers to gather information on their 2023 production and the quantities of small grains and row crops stored on the farm.
Producers are encouraged to respond online at agcounts.usda.gov.They may also return their completed surveys by mail.
All NASS reports are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications.