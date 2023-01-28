ALFRED — The Alfred State Police Academy will welcome its fifth class in May.
The academy is designed to serve cadets pre-employment and employed while earning the Division of Criminal Justice Service Basic Course for Police Officers certificate.
The Alfred State Police Academy serves as a regional training center to offer high quality training to current and future law enforcement professionals. The Academy directly benefits the Western New York region and provides police departments in Allegany and neighboring counties with high-quality law enforcement training opportunities.
Phase I of the academy begins on May 15 and runs until Aug. 19. Phase II begins on Aug. 21 and runs until Sept. 22.
In the first phase, recruits learn about New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, DWI detection, essential response to calls for service and investigative services, and much more. Phase two covers qualification courses and requires recruits to have been hired by a police agency.
Academy Director Scott Richardson is excited to work with the next class.
“We have received positive feedback from our recent graduating cadets who have benefited from this training including our fully immersible virtual reality training,” he said in a news release. “The virtual reality system is a great scenario-based training tool.”
Fourteen cadets started positions at local sheriff or police departments from the 2022 class.
Learn more about the 2023 Alfred State Police Academy at https://www.alfredstate.edu/police-academy. For more information contact the Center for Community Education by email ccet@alfredstate.edu or contact Tammy Edwards (607) 587-4017.
