N.Y. hunting, trapping licenses now on sale
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2023-24 season are now on sale.
“An estimated half a million New Yorkers enjoy hunting each year,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a news release. “Recently expanded hunting opportunities bring even greater excitement to this old tradition. Hunter safety remains DEC’s top priority, and I encourage all hunters venturing afield this season to follow the key principles of hunter safety both on the ground and while in tree stands.”
Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any of DEC’s license-issuing agents, or by telephone at 866-933-2257. Hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 each year, while annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.
New York’s habitat serves a vital role in maintaining healthy and sustainable fish and wildlife resources, the release said, and purchasing a hunting, fishing, or trapping license helps support DEC’s conservation projects and ensures the future of natural resources for generations to come.
The DEC Call Center is accessible from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 30. Regular call center weekday hours resume on Dec. 1. Purchasers should allow 14 business days for receipt of hunting licenses purchased by phone.
Individuals should have the following items ready when buying a license:
n Complete contact information (e.g., name, address, email address, telephone number);
n DEC customer ID number (if applicable);
n Proof of residency (e.g., driver’s license or non-driver’s ID with a valid New York State address);
n If purchasing by phone or internet, a valid credit card; and
n If not already entered in DEC’s automated licensing system, individuals are required to provide proof of hunter or trapper education certification or a copy of a previous license for all hunting and trapping license purchases.
For additional information, visit the General Sporting License Information webpage on DEC’s website.
Other info
Deer Management Permits (DMPs), which are tags for antlerless deer, are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through Oct. 1. DMPs are used to manage the deer herd and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale. Detailed information on DMPs is available on DEC’s website.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must pass one or more courses before they can purchase a license, according to the release, and online and in-person courses are available.
In-person courses include a field day where new hunters can get hands-on experience. All in-person courses are free of charge, but space may be limited. Courses fill quickly, so be sure to sign up early. Visit DEC’s website for more information, including a list of courses, registration instructions, and ways to obtain study materials.
All the requirements to earn a New York State hunter education certificate can also be met by completing DEC’s online hunter education course and passing the exam. Participants must be New York State residents and the cost of the course is $24.95. The online course can be accessed at https://www.hunter-ed.com/newyork/.
New York State is also offering an online bowhunter education certification course. Upon passing, hunters will receive their bowhunter education certificate so they can purchase a bowhunting privilege. Participants must be New York State residents and the cost of the course is $30. The online course can be accessed at https://www.bowhunter-ed.com/newyork/.
Junior hunters and trappers
To foster the next generation of hunters and trappers in New York, DEC expanded opportunities for junior hunters (licensees aged 12-15) by designating special youth hunts for deer, wild turkey, pheasants, and waterfowl; and opportunities for junior trappers (younger than 12 years old) through a trapper mentoring program.
More information about these programs and other opportunities for junior hunters and trappers is available on DEC’s website.