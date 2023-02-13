ALBANY — New York’s online surplus property auctions have relaunched on a new platform operated by GovDeals.
“We are excited to announce that New York state has contracted with GovDeals’ online marketplace and that OGS will once again be able to provide the public with a convenient and easy way to bid on and buy a wide variety of state surplus items,” said Commissioner Jeannette Moy of the state Office of General Services. “From the usual office furniture, computer equipment, and tools to the less typical collectible sneakers, sports memorabilia, and lost-and-found jewelry, online auctions have proven to be an effective and popular way for OGS to sell New York state government’s surplus property.”