ALBANY — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has announced the start of the income tax filing season.
The department and the IRS have begun processing income tax returns, including those submitted using the Free File software available on the Tax Department website.
If your 2022 income is $73,000 or less, you can file both your federal and New York State returns at no cost through the Tax Department website using Free File.
Hundreds of thousands of New York state taxpayers take advantage of the truly free service annually, saving them hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in tax preparation fees, state officials said in a news release.
When you’re ready to file, gather key information and documents. The easiest and fastest way to receive your refund is through direct deposit.
The fastest and most convenient way to check your refund status is to use the Tax Department’s online “check your refund status” tool. If necessary, you can also call (518) 457-5149 to check on your refund.
