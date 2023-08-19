ALBANY — Candidates are being sought for the next class of state Park Police trainees.
“We are searching for the next group of recruits who have a calling for both state service and a love of the outdoors,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid in a news release. “Additionally, our New York State Park Police is among the first agencies in the nation committed to the growing movement of 30x30 — the initiative to reach 30 percent of women in recruiting classes by 2030, as we aim to be representative of the entire state. Advancing women in policing is critical to improving public safety.
Park Police perform a variety of duties including maintaining public safety in the state park system. Their duties also include controlling crowds at concert venues, employing drones to search for sharks in the waters off Long Island, conducting search and rescue operations, and patrolling the state’s waterways and snowmobile trails.
Visit https://parks.ny.gov/park-police/park-police-officers.aspx for more information. Applications are due Sept. 30.