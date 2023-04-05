BATAVIA — The Genesee Community College Foundation invites nominations for its Alumni Hall of Fame.
The Alumni Hall of Fame, which recognizes alumni who have achieved outstanding success and made a lasting impact on their communities. The foundation will induct the next class in autumn.
GCC introduced the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2007. The college has recognized 45 graduates over the past 16 years in a variety of professional fields.
Nomination criteria is based on a person’s contributions to his or her profession; distinguished service to the community; and/or service to GCC.
Nominees must be well-established in their professional lives, completing their GCC degree at least 10 years prior to their nomination.
Nominations may be submitted by the nominee or by friends, family, work associates or other colleagues. A selection committee will choose those honored.
New inductees will be honored at a reception on campus. Their photo and a short biography will be featured on a plaque displayed in the Alumni Hall of Fame, located on the second floor of the Conable Technology Building on the Batavia campus.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.