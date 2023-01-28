ALBANY — Nominations are underway for new members to serve on the New York Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board.
Members would serve a three-year term starting May 1. The Advisory Board assists the state commissioner in the administration of the DPO and makes recommendations on dairy marketing promotion, education, and research programs.
All nominations must be received no later than Feb. 24.
Any individual producer who markets milk in New York may be nominated. Nominations can only be made by individual New York milk producers.
Nominations must be signed by the nominating individual and submitted in writing along with the nomination form. Cooperatives and other farm organizations are not authorized to nominate individual producers to the Advisory Board, but may endorse nominees.
Each nomination should include the name and address of the producer who is being nominated; their cooperative or other organizational affiliation; and other pertinent information such as herd size, market, participation in farm organizations or programs, and experience in marketing activities.
Requests for forms and completed nominations can be addressed to: New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Division of Milk Control and Dairy Services, Attn: Heather Torino, 10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235 or emailed to NYDPO@agriculture.ny.gov.
