WARSAW — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County and Wyoming County Farm Bureau are seeking nominations two upcoming agricultural awards.
The Wyoming County Pride of Agriculture Good Neighbor Award honors someone from the local agricultural community for their neighborliness. It’s given to a person, farm or family exemplifying the county’s good neighbor tradition.
The Wyoming County Friend of Agriculture Award recognizes a non-farmer who works to support farmers and farm businesses within the county. It’s awarded to a person, organization or business that strives to help the farm and agriculture community to remain strong and vibrant.
Nominees are evaluated for their contributions to the local community including youth activities; promotion of agriculture; environmental and livestock stewardship; and overall neighborliness.
To nominate someone for the Wyoming County Pride of Agriculture Good Neighbor Award, download the fillable nomination form at http://wyoming.cce.cornell.edu. Those interested may also call the CCE’s Agriculture Office at (585) 786-2251 to have a nomination form sent.
Nominations are due to CCE by Jan. 27.
Completed forms can be mailed to: Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County, 36 Center Street, Suite B, Warsaw, NY 14569; e-mailed directly to wyomingcountycce@cornell.edu; or faxed to (585) 786-5148.
The awards will be made at the 2023 Wyoming County Pride of Agriculture Dinner on March 4 at the North Java Fire Hall. For more information or to buy tickets, contact the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce at (585) 786-0307.
