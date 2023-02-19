Noyes Health honors Jeff Pratt
DANSVILLE – Jeff Pratt, a registered nurse at UR Medicine | Noyes Health is the organization’s most recent recipient of a DAISY award.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Noyes Health honors Jeff Pratt
DANSVILLE – Jeff Pratt, a registered nurse at UR Medicine | Noyes Health is the organization’s most recent recipient of a DAISY award.
The award recognizes extraordinary compassionate care provided by a nurse.
To receive the award, nurses are nominated by anyone in the organization – patients, family members, other nurses, physicians, other clinicians and staff – who experiences or observes extraordinary compassionate care being provided by a nurse. A committee then choses a recipient.
Pratt works in the emegency department at Noyes Memorial Hospital, Dansville.
One of Pratt’s nominations that Noyes Health officials said stood out credited him with helping a patient making a tremendous improvement in her life by helping her to quit drinking.
The husband of the former emergency department patient writes, “My wife was left with several mental scars from her time in (the Army) and has battled with depression, anxiety, and alcohol dependency.
“It is rare in this world to find someone that quickly puts us both at ease, but Jeff did. He was able to actually get through to my wife and make her want to stop drinking,” the nomination letter continued. “Anyone with an alcoholic in their life knows what a tremendous moment that is. When you get them to want to stop for themselves, that’s when it works. Jeff, as well as my wife’s doctor, and the rest of the staff that was so kind and courteous have made such an impact on our lives that I feel it’s my duty to make sure it doesn’t go unnoticed.”
The DAISY award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care nurses provide their patients and their families every day.
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the award as a means of thanking nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1