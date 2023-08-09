PORTAGEVILLE — The National Weather Service office in Buffalo is seeking a volunteer weather observer to take over the observing station in or near Portageville.
That could include the Castile, Nunda and Hunt areas.
The observing station would be a part of the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Network. The latter comprises nearly 10,000 volunteer weather observers nationwide who report rainfall, snowfall, and snow depth to the National Weather Service on a daily basis.
Data from Coop Network helps scientists to define the long term climate of the United States.
Observers take measurements of precipitation, snowfall, and snow depth daily around 7 a.m. The measurements are relayed daily to the National Weather Service either via the Internet or a toll-free phone number.
The weather observations will be archived and used by future climate and research studies. They would also assist the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in their Mt. Morris Dam Project.
The observations and data will likewise assist the NWS in its forecast and warning efforts, along with agricultural planning and assessment, climate analysis, and more.
The observer will be provided with a rain gauge and a snow measuring stick.
Those interested or seeking more information may call (716) 565-0204, or send an email to Dan.Kelly@noaa.gov.
Interested residents may also write National Weather Service, 587 Aero Drive, Buffalo, NY 14225.
Weather obervers are also neededin Wales, Redfield and Osecola, according to the NWS.