The New York Farm Bureau called on federal regulators to uphold the legal definition of milk and adhere to current labelling laws and regulations to protect the integrity of dairy products and offer consumers clear and accurate information about the food they are purchasing.
“Truth in labeling” was one of the legislative priorities identified this spring by the Farm Bureau.
Several plant-based products use the words “milk, yogurt and cheese” looking to capitalize on the health benefits of dairy while not containing any dairy ingredients, the Farm Bureau said.
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher submitted comments to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asking that the FDA amend its draft guidance on the labeling of plant-based milk alternative to prohibit the use of “milk” or other dairy terms on non-dairy substitutes unless products follow proper use of imitation terminology, as defined by existing law. This would follow the fashion similar to the labeling of imitation milk beverage products in other countries such as Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom.
“The nutritional components of milk are essential to its definition,” Fisher said in his comments. “Non-dairy products labeled as milk that lack the foundational nutritive components of milk can be misleading and harmful. Consumers know the healthiness of dairy labels such as ‘milk’ and may infer that any product bearing this term possesses the same or an equivalent nutritional profile.
Milk is a food product with a Standard of Identity (SOI) first established in regulation in 1939. However, the FDA failed to enforce the SOI as makers of nut and plant-based alternatives began marketing their products as “milk” through the use of the term, packaging and design, and grocery store location, the Farm Bureau said.
Many consumers also do not realize the nutritional differences between those products and milk from a dairy cow, according to the Farm Bureau.
“It is critical that the FDA act to rebrand non-dairy products and maintain the integrity of real dairy products not only for consumer confidence in milk and dairy products but to provide market and economic benefits for New York’s dairy farms,” Fisher said.