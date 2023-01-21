BINGHAMTON — Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas & Electric Hhave launched the next phase of the statewide program which provides additional relief to residential and small business customers.

“Based on current market prices, the average residential customer is expected to see a 20 percent increase in electricity supply price from December through March over last year, and about 40 percent more for the gas supply price,” said Patricia Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E, in a news relase. “We recognize that it has been a difficult winter season for many of our customers and will continue working to make sure customers are getting any available assistance they need to heat their homes.”

