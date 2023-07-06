BINGHAMTON — New York State Electric & Gas and Rochester Gas and Electric have filed the documents of a proposed three-year rate case settlement with the New York Public Service Commission.
The original proposal requested a 22% total rate increase, but negotiations resulted in compromises that will have lower impacts on customer bills, NYSEG said in a statement.
The proposed settlement provides the means to best serve customers in light of historic inflation, the ongoing recovery from the COVID pandemic, supply chain issues and new state requirements regarding clean energy, the company said.
NYSEG electric rate increases for residential customers are expected to be $9.61 in year one, $8.87 in year two and $11.34 in year three. Natural gas rate increases for residential customers are expected to be $3.92 in the first year, $2.34 in the second year and $3.61 in the third year.
“Our mission is to serve our customers; raising rates is an unavoidable step we must take to continue to meet customers’ current and future energy needs,” NYSEG President and CEO Patricia Nilson said. “The cost of doing business has increased, as has the investment necessary to realize the clean energy future our stakeholders expect.”
Irene Weiser, coordinator of Fossil Free Tompkins, said the settlement does not address billing issues or the impacts on the environment and disadvantaged communities.
“After a year of negotiations, it’s hard to see any benefit to the utility customers,” Weiser said in a statement. “The proposed rate hikes are unaffordable to the point of being unconscionable. Meanwhile, billing problems still exist, the companies have not committed to reduce their customers’ fossil fuel use or greenhouse gas emissions and they have not made any specific plans to address how their proposal impacts disadvantaged communities as required by our state’s climate law. It is outrageous that the Governor’s regulators co-signed this pathetic proposal to raise rates this high instead of siding with consumer advocates to send the utility back to file a proper and reasonable proposal.”
The filed settlement reflects a significant investment in NYSEG’s electric infrastructure of more than $750 million in its Condition Replacement programs to replace and upgrade utility poles. One in 10 poles need replacement due to age.
“As the state continues to face harsh and more frequent storms, and to reduce the frequency and duration of outages, the settlement provides for investments of $241 million at NYSEG over the three-year period to improve the resiliency of the company’s electric distribution systems and deployment of grid automation tools to create an intelligent system to detect outages and more quickly restore power,” the company said.
The settlement calls for increased funding for tree trimming, from $57 million to $66 million annually at NYSEG, where 51% of all outages are caused by trees, according to the company. As part of NYSEG’s funding, $21 million will focus on creating a regular trim cycle for areas where trees pose increased risk for outages in the NYSEG territory. It will also move NYSEG toward the industry standard of trimming all divisions over a regular multi-year cycle.
The settlement includes $27 million at NYSEG for bill assistance programs for fixed or low-income customers. The company will also expand protections for customers during extreme temperature periods.