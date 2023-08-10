Abortion rights tested in Ohio
Voters reject ballot measure
(TNS) – Ohio voters on Tuesday rejected a measure seen as a test over abortion rights a year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.
The question known as Issue 1, the only measure on the statewide special election ballot, was defeated, according to The Associated Press, by a margin of 62% to 38% with 36% of the vote counted.
The issue would have increased the bar to pass constitutional amendments in Ohio — including a measure on the November ballot to enshrine abortion rights — to 60% from a simple majority. It also would have made it much harder for future citizen-initiated amendments to even make it onto the ballot.
Critics said the proposed abortion rights amendment prompted the Republican-led state Legislature to put the question to a vote in a special election, which typically has a lower turnout.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business and other groups supported the issue to stop amendments proposed on issues such as raising the minimum wage, legalizing recreational marijuana and establishing new livestock care standards.
Supporters said they were trying to stop wealthy special interests from getting their agendas embedded in the state’s constitution rather than having them go before lawmakers. But opponents including the state’s Democratic Party and labor groups said Republicans were trying to weaken democracy by making it practically impossible for citizens to initiate constitutional changes.
The outcome in Ohio follows anti-abortion referendums losing last year in Kansas, Kentucky and Montana, while abortion rights measures passed in California, Michigan and Vermont.
Last year, voters in Arkansas and South Dakota rejected proposals to raise requirements to pass ballot measures. Meanwhile, voters in Arizona narrowly approved changes pushed by the business community that raise requirements for ballot questions that increase taxes.
___
©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.