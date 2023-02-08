WETHERSFIELD — One man was killed this afternoon when the manure truck he was driving was involved in an accident with another manure truck, Wyoming County Sheriff David Linder said at the scene.
The driver who was killed had been driving west on Route 78. The other driver, who was not hurt, was traveling south on Hermitage Road and was about to turn left to go east on Route 78, Linder said.
“The truck on Hermitage pulled out, kind of in front of the other truck, and the other truck came by and clipped his bumper, and then went off the road, (and) guard rail and flipped into the ditch,” he said.
The identities of the drivers were not available this afternoon.
The accident was called in at 2:24 p.m., Linder said.
Linder said the man driving on Hermitage Road allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way.
“He was checked out on scene and taken to the hospital for a DOT (Department of Transportation) physical,” the sheriff said.
Route 78 was closed for several hours. It was reopened shortly after 6 p.m.
Personnel from Gainesville and Eagle responded to the scene, as did Wyoming County Emergency Services, the county Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and Medic 80.
