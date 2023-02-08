WETHERSFIELD — One man was killed this afternoon when the manure truck he was driving was involved in an accident with another manure truck, Wyoming County Sheriff David Linder said at the scene.

The driver who was killed had been driving west on Route 78. The other driver, who was not hurt, was traveling south on Hermitage Road and was about to turn left to go east on Route 78, Linder said.

