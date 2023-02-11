ALBION — Orleans County plans to vote later this month on a local law to reapportion the county's legislative district.
The county's chief administrative officer says the redistricting plan is within what state law requires, though the Orleans County Democratic Committee filed a petition in January with state Supreme Court in Orleans County opposing the plan.
Orleans County Democratic Committee members say the county’s redistricting plan should be a one-person, one-vote plan, with no at-large members on the Legislature.
Currently, of the seven members of the Orleans County Legislature, four each represent a district and three are at-large, one each in the West, East and Central.
“Essentially, they did not like that system. They don’t want any at-large districts. They want seven independent districts,’ Chief Administrative Officer John C. Welch Jr. said Friday.
State law says if a county’s plan of districting or redistricting includes only single-member districts, those districts shall be as nearly equal in population as possible. The difference in population between the most and least populous district cannot exceed 5% of the mean population of all districts. Under existing boundaries, Orleans County’s four legislative districts has about 11.7% total deviation from the ideal. Because of this, Orleans must modify their districts primarily to comply with State and Federal law, according to a redistricting report from Skyline Demographic Consultants, Inc. of Schenectady.
Orleans County hired Skyline Demographics in January to look into a redistricting plan, said the county’s final population base for redistricting is 38,981. The ideal population in each district would be 9,745.
In the proposed local law, which legislators could vote to approve at their next meeting, Feb. 21, the county would redistrict by removing part of the village of Medina within the town of Shelby east of the center line of Gwinn Street from District 2 and adding it to District 1, affecting 418 people. It would also remove an area known as Election District 5 in the town of Murray from County Legislative District 4 and add it to Legislative District 3, affecting 522 people. That would put the county within the requirements of the state law, Welch said.
“We have a local law to make those changes,” he said.
Welch said to have seven districts of equal population, that would be 5,569 people in each district.
“That would be a major reshuffling. It’s a change of how the system’s been set up since 1980,” he said. “What we’re saying is the system we have was approved by the voters. I think it’s difficult for the legislators, unilaterally, to change the system that the voters approved.”
Welch Jr. said 21 people attended a public hearing on the proposed local law Thursday, with six making comments.
“It was more than we normally have at any type of hearing. That was our required public hearing for redistricting because that requires a local law and you have to have a public hearing to do a local law,” he said.
Jeffrey Lewis of Carlton, a county Democratic Committee member, reaffirmed the one-man, one vote principle that the committee wants to see, which is mentioned in the committee’s petition.
“We really are trying to empower everybody in the county with the same value to their vote. There may be some inherent design differences in what we decide to do or how we reach that,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we wanted to go to court. We have seven legislators now and we would like to see there be seven legislative districts. Each one of those seven districts should have about the same population.”
Lewis noted Friday that the county is still proposing at-large members of Legislature.
“We reject at-large membership as being not as close to the (constituents’) needs as if you had your own legislator,” he said. “Their plan still contains three (at-large) districts. We want to have one legislator represent one district. We want to have it so it’s a little more community-centric than it is now. We’re trying to get a fairer representation than we have now.”
Lewis said the public hearing Thursday was peaceful.
“I laud the county for having the public hearing. I thought it was a real positive on their part for them to do that,” he said.
