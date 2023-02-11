Orleans County logo

ALBION — Orleans County plans to vote later this month on a local law to reapportion the county's legislative district.

The county's chief administrative officer says the redistricting plan is within what state law requires, though the Orleans County Democratic Committee filed a petition in January with state Supreme Court in Orleans County opposing the plan.

Orleans County Redistricting Map by Watertown Daily Times on Scribd

Orleans County redistricting law by Watertown Daily Times on Scribd

Orleans Redistricting Report (2023) by Watertown Daily Times on Scribd

