NORTH TONAWANDA — Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and State Sen. George Borrello decried the state’s gas stove phaseout during a Friday appearance.

“Albany’s proposed gas stove ban is another assault on our way of life in Western New York,” Ortt, R-Tonawands, said in a statement. “ To dictate what types of cooking appliances our residents can or cannot own will hurt homeowners, home builders, and small businesses — especially restaurants that rely on gas cooking. At a time when the economy is unstable and many of our businesses are still struggling to get back on their feet, Albany bureaucrats continue making life even more difficult and expensive for the everyday New Yorker.

