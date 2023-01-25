NORTH TONAWANDA — Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and State Sen. George Borrello decried the state’s gas stove phaseout during a Friday appearance.
“Albany’s proposed gas stove ban is another assault on our way of life in Western New York,” Ortt, R-Tonawands, said in a statement. “ To dictate what types of cooking appliances our residents can or cannot own will hurt homeowners, home builders, and small businesses — especially restaurants that rely on gas cooking. At a time when the economy is unstable and many of our businesses are still struggling to get back on their feet, Albany bureaucrats continue making life even more difficult and expensive for the everyday New Yorker.
“The proposed ban on gas stoves underscores just how heavy-handed and intrusive New York State is prepared to be, in order to impose their reckless climate agenda on everyday New Yorkers,” Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said. “A gas stove ban would also devastate the restaurant and hospitality industry, which relies on the rapid precision that gas stoves provide for cooking. Unfortunately, practical realities and individual choice don’t carry any weight in this rush towards ‘green energy.’ This ban is just one of many sacrifices New Yorkers will have to make unless a more reasonable approach and timeline is implemented.”
Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced it would be considering a ban on gas stoves. Gov. Kathy Hochul also revealed she was pushing for a similar ban on fossil fuel equipment in new construction statewide, which would be phased in starting in 2025.
