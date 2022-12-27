NEW YORK — As Western New York continues to recover from the Christmas blizzard, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reminding blizzard recovery workers and employers to be aware of the hazards and safeguards associated with storm recovery work and work in cold weather.

Winter weather can expose outdoor workers to frostbite, hypothermia, and cold stress, all of which can be fatal. It is important to know the wind chill temperature to better prepare and perform the work safely.

