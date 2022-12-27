NEW YORK — As Western New York continues to recover from the Christmas blizzard, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reminding blizzard recovery workers and employers to be aware of the hazards and safeguards associated with storm recovery work and work in cold weather.
Winter weather can expose outdoor workers to frostbite, hypothermia, and cold stress, all of which can be fatal. It is important to know the wind chill temperature to better prepare and perform the work safely.
n Know the symptoms of cold stress; reddening skin, tingling, pain, swelling, leg cramps, numbness, and blisters.
n Dress properly; wear at least three layers of loose-fitting clothing, insulated gloves and boots, and cover your head.
n Monitor your physical condition and that of your coworkers.
n Stay dry and pack extra clothes; moisture can increase heat loss from the body.
n Take frequent breaks in warm, dry areas.
In addition to cold stress, workers may face falls, slips, exposure, structural collapse, lacerations, struck-by hazards and electric shock when performing tasks such as clearing snow from rooftops and elevated surfaces, shoveling snow, walking on snow and ice, using powered equipment like snow blowers, OSHA officals said.
The steps can also help prevent injury when repairing or working near downed or damaged power lines, removing downed trees and driving in the snow.
For more safety tips, visit OSHA’s Winter Weather page.
