Mark Gutman/Daily News Pavilion's Karlee Zinkievich, seen here against Notre Dame, had a big day in a win over Wayland-Cohocton on Saturday.

COHOCTON — After dropping the title game of the annual Rotary Club Christmas Tournament to Notre Dame, the Pavilion girls basketball team was able to bounce back in a big way against Wayland-Cohocton on Saturday.

The Gophers got big nights from Karlee Zinkievich and Lauren Kingsley, while they outscored the Eagles 22-0 in the first quarter en route to an easy 47-31 win.

