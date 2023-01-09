COHOCTON — After dropping the title game of the annual Rotary Club Christmas Tournament to Notre Dame, the Pavilion girls basketball team was able to bounce back in a big way against Wayland-Cohocton on Saturday.
The Gophers got big nights from Karlee Zinkievich and Lauren Kingsley, while they outscored the Eagles 22-0 in the first quarter en route to an easy 47-31 win.
Zinkievich led the way with a game-high 16 points to go with seven assists and five steals, while Kingsley added another double-double with 15 points and 11 boards to go with five blocks in the win.
Kylie Conway chipped in with six points as Pavilion moved to 7-2.
Mackenzie Pickard led Way-Co with 12 points, while Kaitlyn House finished with eight points and Lily Mellick chipped in with seven.
BATAVIA 64, SOUTHWESTERN 54
Batavia: Carter McFollins (20 points); Rashawd Christie (18 points); Ja’Vin McFollins (15 points); Sawyer Siverling (8 points).
Southwestern: Matthew Pannes (25 points); Paul Hayes (15 points).
Coach’s Quote: “Our defensive intensity was the key to this game. We stressed ball pressure on the perimeter and the team responded. We held them to three points in the second quarter. Carter McFollins had a big second half scoring 16 of his 20 points then. Rashawd Christie continues to provide inside scoring finishing with 18,” Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky.
AVON 49, SALAMANCA 38 Avon: Trevor Stroud (14 points); Hudson Volpe (11 points, 7 rebounds); Michael Rowland (9 points, 6 rebounds); Lee Hartke (9 points); Josh Harter (6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists).
Salamanca: Lucas Brown (17 points); Andy Herrick (10 points).
Perry: Jaelyn Morris (19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals); Nellie Koronas (4 points, 14 rebounds).
Holley: Alicia Wolf (14 points); Sammy Bates (14 points).
Warsaw: Abby Laubenheimer (14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists); Kaelyn Keefer (8 points, 7 rebounds); Taylor Howard (7 points, 4 rebounds); Ellie Tangeman (6 points, 11 rebounds).
Mt. Morris: Cadence Stroud (12 points); Denishka Valentin (7 points).
NOTRE DAME/ALEXANDER COMPETES AT BROCKPORT
Notre Dame/Alexander: 4x2 relay (Katelyn Kowalski, Kate Ricupito, Andrea Straub, Teresa Compton - school record, 2:11.68); Jadyn Mullen (600, , first, 1:39.38; long jump, third, 15-2.5; shot put, second, 28-10); Shannon Schmieder (300, second, :44.31; 55, 5th. :7.79; long jump, first, 15-5); Aaliyah Wright (300, 10th :48.20); Sara Nickerson (long jump, sixth, 13-7.75; triple jump, sixth, 28-4.5); Teresa Compton (triple jump, third, 30-0.75); Laurel Kania (high jump, first; 4-10); Kate Ricupito (high jump, second, 4-4); weight throw, eighth, 25-6.5); Brodie Schie (high jump, eighth; school record - 5-2).
BATAVIA PERFORMS WELL AT BROCKPORT
Batavia: 4-x-4 relay (Fabian Vazquez, Nate Canale, Ryan Dillon, Cole Grazioplene - first, school record, 3:31.51); Fabian Vazquez (55 hurdles, first, :8.32); Parker Kleinbach (weight throw, first, 55-2.25); Cole Grazioplene (300, first, school record - :36.69).
