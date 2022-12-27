PERRY — The third annual “Perry P.D. Christmas Eve Caravan” has been rescheduled.
The event set for this past Saturday was postponed due to cold weather, police said in a Facebook post. They’ll instead be making their rounds on Dec. 31.
