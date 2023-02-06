WARSAW — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County is hosting a free course on obtaining a pesticide applicator license.
The course will be led by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. It will take place 10 a.m to noon March 2 at the Wyoming County Agriculture and Business Center on 36 Center St.
An examination will then be conducted 9:30 a.m. March 16 at the same location.
This session is geared for individuals planning to take the Core and Category Pesticide Certification Exam specific to the focus of their work. Course topics will include NYS Pesticide Laws & Regulations; Certification Requirements; Certification Exam Process; and EPA Worker Protection Standard.
Those planning to take the exam will need to buy required training manuals from the CCE office beforehand. Select CORE and subcategory manuals will be available to purchase at the certification course.
Manuals for all categories must be ordered through CCE or the Cornell Store. To ensure your manuals will be available at the training, or if you want them before March 2, contact Don Gasiewicz.
Those interested may register by calling Gasiewicz at (585) 786-2251 ext 113 or emailing him at drg35@cornell.edu.
The DEC requires advance exam registration and $100 exam fee. Exam paperwork provided and completed on-site at the certification course.
