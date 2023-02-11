valentines for vets

Mark Gutman/Daily News Assemblyman Steve Hawley and Maggie Cummings - Activity Director, display the Valentine cards on a table at the New York State Veterans Home on Friday morning.

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia and Activity Director Maggie Cummings display Valentine’s Day cards on a table at the New York State Veterans Home on Friday morning. The cards were created by Jackson Primary School students in Batavia for area veterans and delivered by Hawley.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.