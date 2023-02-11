Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia and Activity Director Maggie Cummings display Valentine’s Day cards on a table at the New York State Veterans Home on Friday morning. The cards were created by Jackson Primary School students in Batavia for area veterans and delivered by Hawley.
