PITTSBURGH (TNS) — A jury has sentenced Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers to death for his crimes.
U.S. District Judge Robert J. Colville read the verdict about 11:45 a.m. Jurors had been deliberating since about 9 a.m. Tuesday and signaled they’d reached a verdict at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Judge Colville began reading the verdict just before noon.
Three congregations worshipped at the synagogue, a monolith at the corner of Shady and Wilkins: Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. The Tree of Life congregation owns the building, and that congregation name became the grim moniker for the shooting.
Twenty-two people were inside the monolith at the corner of Shady and Wilkins.
Half were killed: Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger.
“We thank the prosecutors and their staff for all their hard work and preparation leading up to and during the trial. We are grateful to the Court for their diligence and thoroughness,” the Wedner/Mallinger family said in a statement. “We also thank the courageous witnesses and family members, the members of local law enforcement and the FBI for their testimony and bravery, and the government experts who all contributed to justice being served. Lastly, to those who provided support during the duration of this trial, including local businesses who donated lunches and the volunteers who delivered them, and people who sent snacks, children’s letters and artwork, we truly felt the love and support of the community. Words cannot describe how much it means to us.”
Jurors deliberated for about a half day and ultimately convicted Bowers of all 63 federal charges against him on June 16. The two-part eligibility phase began June 26. Bowers was deemed eligible to be considered for the death penalty July 13 before receiving the sentence Wednesday.
“I hope that today’s sentencing decision in the synagogue shooting case marks a step forward toward healing for our community,” Mayor Ed Gainey said in a statement immediately after the verdict. “I hope that we can use this decision to start a new chapter that uplifts and protects our city’s Jewish community.”
In closing arguments on Monday, U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan made a final push for jurors to sentence the defendant to death.
“He turned this place of worship into an exhibit in his criminal trial,” Mr. Olshan said, showing jurors a photo of the hulking synagogue at the corner of Shady and Wilkins avenues.
He followed with photos of the 11 victims.
“These 11 walked in for services that weekend and never walked out,” he said. “Eleven people. Eleven full lives.”
He recounted stories that each of the 11 families told about their slain loved one. He recounted the devastation caused by Bowers’ AR-15, and he displayed for jurors the crime scene photos that showed in horrific color the bloody scene left behind.
Olshan played portions of 911 calls made by Bernice Simon before she was shot and killed, as well as calls made by Rabbi Myers, New Light congregant Barry Werber, and injured survivor Andrea Wedner.
The family of Bernice and Sylvan Simon also released a statement after the verdict: “It is with great appreciation and respect that the family of Bernice and Sylvan Simon wholeheartedly expresses our extreme gratitude to the entire jury for their service during this very long and arduous trial. In the course of performing their civic duty, they unselfishly endured great personal sacrifice, time away from family, friends, and work; as well as being disconnected from many everyday activities. They patiently and very attentively listened to all of the testimony and scrutinized the voluminous amount of evidence presented throughout the entire trial. We fully respect their verdict and decisions.”
Lead defense attorney Judy Clarke reminded jurors of the 26-page questionnaire they had to fill out when they were first summoned for jury duty. Among the questions jurors answered was if they would meaningfully consider any mitigating evidence presented to them.
“We believed you then and we believe you now,” Clarke said, telling jurors she knew they would take great care in their decision-making. “You have someone else’s life in your hands.”
She stressed to them that they need not feel like they must vote for a sentence of death, and that anyone’s decision to vote for life in prison, instead, must be respected. Just one vote for life, she said, means the court will sentence her client to life.
“The difficult truth that hangs over all of us is that what has happened can’t be undone,” Clarke said. “All we can really do is make the right decision moving forward.”
