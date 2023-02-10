BATAVIA — Go out next to John Kennedy Intermediate School, get soaked with water from a city Fire Department truck for a couple of minutes and help Special Olympics. That’s what a group of almost 60 people signed up to do Friday afternoon.

Not everyone who signed up made it in time after the Polar Spray at John Kennedy started earlier than scheduled, but the event still  raised nearly $10,000 for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Genesee region.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.