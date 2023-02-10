BATAVIA — Go out next to John Kennedy Intermediate School, get soaked with water from a city Fire Department truck for a couple of minutes and help Special Olympics. That’s what a group of almost 60 people signed up to do Friday afternoon.
Not everyone who signed up made it in time after the Polar Spray at John Kennedy started earlier than scheduled, but the event still raised nearly $10,000 for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Genesee region.
“We raised almost $10,000 as a school district,” said John Kennedy Principal Brian Sutton. “It was very successful. To raise almost $10,000 for the Special Olympics is spectacular for our school district.”
Everyone went back inside the school afterward.
“Tim Hortons had donated some hot chocolate, so we had some hot chocolate and warmed up,” Sutton said.
Special Olympics said the Polar Spray was a twist on the traditional Polar Plunge, which took place last year and the year before that.
The Polar Plunge is one of the most popular, profitable, and exciting fundraisers for Special Olympics New York, the organization said. Participants raised money by asking friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances for donations.
At this event last year, 44 participants raised $10,100.
Abby Stendts of Batavia and Maria McCulley of Le Roy didn’t take part in last year’s Polar Plunge, but they were there this afternoon for the Polar Spray. Both Batavia High School graduates were participating for the first time. Stendts is interning at John Kennedy for school counseling.
“It was pretty freezing and my feet were all muddy because we had to walk through the grass,” Stendts admitted as she and McCulley were leaving the school afterward, both holding cups of hot chocolate. “It almost felt good, but it was cold, too.”
“We all got sponsored and people donated to us and donated to our team,” she said.
McCulley said, “I wanted to support the Special Olympics and support my friend here. She works here at John Kennedy ...”
Stendts said they didn’t know what to expect, as new participants.
Did they ever second-guess the choice to join the Polar Spray?
“When we were about to run under the hose, I was going to change my mind,” Stendts said. McCulley also admitted to being unsure about going ahead with it.
McCulley said they decided, “Nope, let’s just go for it.”
Now that they know what the Polar Spray is like, would they do it again?
“Absolutely ... as long as 10 more people come along with us,” McCulley said.
“I’ll do it again,” Stendts said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.