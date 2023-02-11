BATAVIA — A Rochester woman who allegedly stole from Walmart and refused to stop for police faces numerous charges, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Brittanyh L. Hollaert, 26, was charged with petit larceny, unlawful fleeing, failure to obey a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation and unsafe passing.
Another woman, Breanna E. Brummond, 31, of Rochester, was charged with petit larceny.
Both are to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ARCADE — Daniel A. Ranieri, 71, of Hilton was charged with having a forged inspection sticker after a traffic stop on West Main Street, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Feb. 16 in Village Court.
WARSAW — A wallet left on top of a car led to charges against the driver last week, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Lucille Nelson, 69, of Warsaw had left her wallet on her car and drove away after pumping gas at a local station. Police were called and deputies later met with Nelson to give her the wallet back.
Deputies discovered her license had been revoked for a DWI by drugs arrest and conviction.
She was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
ALBION — Brianna M. Ferrin, 22, of Livonia was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Michael D. Defreze, 41, of Batavia was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 3 p.m. Wednesday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
WARSAW — Randy D. Morse, 55, of Angelica was charged with bail jumping, state police said.
He was committed to Wyoming County Jail.
