BERGEN — David M. Wahl, 57, of Scottsville was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was allegedly found with drugs during a traffic stop Monday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, no left mirror, unsecured plate and no inspection.
BETHANY — James D. Conway, 36, no address listed, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly possessed a stolen car.
STAFFORD — Diane M. McKay, 57, of Rochesteer was charged with DWI after she was stopped at 2:47 a.m. Sunday on Route 5, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.18 percent and with inadequate headlights.
PEMBROKE — Tyrone Monroe Jr., 19, of Main Street, Attica faces charges for stealing from Flying J Travel Center, where he worked, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Monroe allegedly stole money and falsified business records to conceal the theft.
BETHANY — A Linden Road man faces charges after he forcibly stole from a person, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Keith H. Wilkinson, 36, was charged with third-degree robbery, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal tampering and harassment.
BERGEN — Jason M. Kone, 41, of Byron was charged with DWI after he crashed into another car on Townline Road Jan. 31, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, open container and following too closely.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past week:
n An 18-year-old Washington Avenue man was charged with felony criminal contempt of court and third-degree assault and was committed to Genesee County Jail with bail set at $5,000.
n Michael A. Shetler, 32, of Oakfield was charged with criminal contempt of court, felony aggravated family offense and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He is accused of violating an order of protection and fleeing in the victim’s car.
n Taylor M. Peyman, 31, of Batavia is charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, felony DWI and aggravated DWI, failure to yield and leaving the scene of a crash.
Peyman is accused of driving into another car head on and then driving away. The other driver pursued Peyman on foot and told police where Paymen’s car was parked on East Main Street.
n Jessica L. Holtz, 39, of William Street was charged on warrants with failing to appear in court for petit larceny charges from a local business and church.
n Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester is charged with petit larceny.
n Jason W. Lebar, 37, of Bethany was charged with felony criminal mischief and petit larceny for prying an emblem from a pickup truck at a car dealership and trying to remove another emblem.
n Kyle J. Schroeder, 26, of Clinton Street was charged on four warrants with criminal trespass, petit larceny, criminal mischief, driving while impaired by drugs and alcohol and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
