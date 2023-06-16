BENNINGTON — A Buffalo man was charged Wednesday after a traffic stop on Route 77, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Victor C. Cracknell, 51 was stopped for a traffic infraction, said Undersheriff Colin Reagan. A cannabis odor was allegedly detectable from his vehicle.
Further investigation allegedly revealed multiple concentrated cannabis containers, along with a cannabis vaping device which was plugged in and warm to the touch.
Cracknell then failed field sobriety tests, Reagan said. His vehicle was towed and he was taken into custody.
Cracknell was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle, and obstructed rear plate. He is to appear June 26 in Town Court.
DARIEN — A Niagara Falls resident was charged Wednesday after an incident during the Dave Matthews Band concert at Darien Lakes Performing Arts Center.
Kelly P. Jones, 43, of 80th Street punched and tried to bite a Live Nations security guard, Genesee Couty Sheriff’s deputies said. Jones was charged with second-degree harassment.
ATTICA — A Dunkirk woman was charged June 8 after she was found to possess marijuana at Attica Correctional Facility, state police said.
Cheyanne B. Doner, 24,was charged with promoting prison contraband, troopers said. She is to appear in Town Court at a later date.
ALBION — Launey M. D’Ambra, 41, of Brockport was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BERGEN — Javier Pacheco, 55, of Cleveland was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 11:42 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.