BATAVIA — The Kiwanis Club of Batavia honored six people or groups Thursday during the 2023 Criminal Justice awards at Batavia Country Club. One such honor came from the response to Winter Storm Elliott a few months ago.
The Kiwanis Club of Batavia Criminal Justice Award is presented to a member or members of the community, law enforcement, or a criminal justice agency serving the citizens of Genesee County whose exceptional career achievements and conscientiousness to citizenship have demonstrated a spirit of selfless public service or demonstrated an act of exceptional valor or heroism.
NEW YORK STATE TROOPER BRADLEY MADERER
On Dec. 23, during the harshest conditions of Winter Storm Elliott, Trooper Bradley Maderer, along with Probationary Trooper Sean Ogden, responded to Judge Road (SR 63) in the town of Alabama for at least 25 occupied, disabled vehicles, both in and off the roadway. Time was a factor, as plows were unable to clear the roadway and some vehicles’ gas levels were getting low. Maderer located a resident who allowed his or her heated garage to be used as a temporary shelter. Unable to effectively navigate the scene with his patrol vehicle, Maderer and Ogden patrolled on foot checking the occupants of each vehicle.
While experiencing below freezing temperatures, extreme wind and snowfall, the troopers guided the disabled vehicle occupants to the makeshift warming shelter or checked on them periodically if they wished to remain in their vehicles. Maderer remained on scene throughout the night at the shelter to ensure the safety of all citizens.
“Trooper Maderer’s relentless effort undoubtedly saved lives and he should be commended for his actions. He played an integral part in the NYS Police response and was a big reason why there were no fatalities in Genesee County during Winter Storm Elliott,” the Kiwanis Club said.
New York State Police Zone Sergeant Benjamin Fasano nominated Maderer for the award.
The 2023 award recipients also include:
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Erik B. Andre
Andre began his career as a deputy sheriff with the Sheriff’s Office in November 2017. He had previously been an Attica police officer.
With the Sheriff’s Office, he was a field training officer. In January 2022, he was promoted to the rank of investigator.
Andre is a member of the Crisis Negotiator Team, where his ability to remain composed in high-stress situations is a valued resource, the club said.
He is a departmental firearms instructor and an electronic control device instructor. He has also received a Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Service Award and a Commendation.
Senior Emergency Services Dispatcher John W. Spencer
A member of the Sheriff’s Office since 2007, Spencer has supervised the afternoon shift of the Emergency Services Dispatch Center for the last six years.
He received a Sheriff’s Office Meritorious Service Award recognizing his leadership and guidance for dispatchers, especially newer dispatchers. He also has five commendations which has proven his professionalism, compassion, and dedication to the citizens of Genesee County and Emergency Services.
City of Batavia Officer Jason Ivison
Ivison has worked for the city for over 12 years. He has been one of the department’s primary field training officers and was then promoted to detective in 2019. Since that time, he became a key member of the Detective Bureau, working many high-profile investigations which have led to numerous arrests. Ivison is known for completing thorough casework, which ultimately contributes to successful prosecutions in court. In addition to working his caseload, Detective Ivison also manages the City of Batavia’s Sex Offender Registry.
Deputy County Attorney Paula Campbell
Campbell’s dedication, professionalism, and knowledge of the law makes her a true asset to Genesee County, the club said. She is always willing to educate others about the law, including employees, school officials, workers at the Child Advocacy Center, etc. Campbell visited all the school districts in Genesee County to explain to staff the education requirements for abuse and neglect cases. She also educated school staff on PINS/JD requirements, Raise the Age and other laws. Recently, Campbell was made a supervisor within her department. She is professional, empathetic and is always available after hours for situations that arise.
Charles L. Mancuso Mock Trial Award
The Le Roy Jr./Sr. High School Mock Trial Team received the “Charles L. Mancuso Award” as winners of the 2023 GLOW (Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties) District Competition in the New York State Bar Association High School Mock Trial Tournament. The award reads “Dedicated to the Memory of an Outstanding Attorney-Citizen.”
Mancuso, a Batavia lawyer, served as coordinator of the local competition until his death 16 years ago.
Team members honored at the luncheon include: Jacqueline Arneth, Elaina Blake, Addison Burnside, Matthew Covert, Michael Covert, Katelynn Everett, Simeon Fisher, Andrew Greene, Meredith Ianni, Allie Ingles, Lyla Jones, Zachary Kirby, Maureen Klaiber, Ethan LaBabara, Daniel Mark, Molly Osterman, Anina Pabros, Emily Rigdon, Jack Tonzi, Carolyn Wujcik, Gabriella Zitz, teacher-coach Taylor Netchke.