The City of Batavia Police have announced the following arrests:
n Bleyke Z. Culver, 27, of Batavia was charged on a warrant with criminal contempt of court and burglary for violating an order of protection. When police located him in Austin Park, he attempted to run but was taking into custody after a brief chase. He was found with the person with an order against him and was charged with an additional count of criminal contempt of court.
n Zakara R. Jackson, 19, of Batavia was arrested on warrants charging her with failing to appear in court for bail jumping and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
n Robert D. Griffin, 45, of Batavia was charged with felony DWI and open container after police were called for a disturbance at Summit and Ellsworth Avenue. He also was charged with criminal mischief for damaging a wall at police headquarters.
n Kimberly L. Blue, 34, of Batavia was charged with bail jumping for failing to appear in court for endangering the welfare of a child.
n Zachary J. Sauberan, 28, of Lakewood was charged with failure to appear in court for a harassment charge.
n Sheri A. Jansen, 45, of Corfu was charged with DWI.
n Andrew D. Beedham, 37, of Batavia was charged with criminal contempt of court.
n Michelle L. Preston, 57, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for using another person’s credit card.
n Tyler j. Mills, 23, of Batavia was charged with harassment for shoving a woman and throwing items at her.
n Frank H. Williams III, 40, of Batavia was charged on a warrant from Pennsylvania for drug possession and fugitive from justice.
n Niyoki T. Simmons, 51, of Rochester was charged with aggravated DWI.
n Shannon M. Armstead, 30, of Batavia was charged with criminal mischief for damaging property.
n Christine M. Caplis, 43, of Elba was charged with petit larceny for stealing a cell phone.
CARLTON — Richard A. Keihl, 41, of Lyndonville was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.