BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past two weeks:
- Robert L. Drennan, 40, of Batavia was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief for damaging a residnce in the city.
- Julie R. Richardson, 31, homeless, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny, conspiracy and tamping with evidence. Richardson, is accused of stealing from cars, which she was charged with earlier in the month, as well.
- Deanna L. Yox, 37, of Buffalo was charged with petit larceny on a warrant from February 2020.
- David L. Weaver, 32, of Atlanta, Ill., was charged with harassment for punching a person.
- Dustin T. Forkell, 31, of Holley was charged with petit larceny and false personation.
He allegedly stole from a business and gave police a fake name.
- An 18-year-old boy was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief for allegedly attacking a family member with an iPad.
- Brittanee J. Hooten, 33, of Batavia was charged on warrants with failure to appear in court.
- Ledeja K. Wright, 32, of Maple Street is charged with torture/injuring animals for failing to provide sustenance to a dog.
Police said she left a dog in an apartment she vacated. The dog survived and was turned over to Genesee County Animal Shelter.
- Karrie A. Morrow, 40, of Batavia was charged on numerous warrants for failing to appear in court to answer petit larceny charges.
- Jeffrey M. VanEpps, 45, of Albion was charged with attempted third-degree assault and criminal mischief after a disturbance at a city business.
- Jacob A. Richards, 34, of Rochester was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and fourth-degree grand larceny for forging a check at a bank in the city.
- Terrance L. Falk, 24, of North Street is charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief after an investigation into a domestic dispute.
- Byron K. Bell, 53, of Rochester was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding. He was found to be driving a stolen car.
- Gary E. Jackson, 30, of Liberty Street was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer.
- Zakara R. Jackson, 19, of Batavia was charged with bail jumping and failure to appear in court.
- Daquan J. Butler, 26, of Ross Street is charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing an iPhone 13 from a person.
BATAVIA - Two people were charged with lying to police about an assault that they said happened at Batavia Downs Casino, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Raymond L. Kelley, 32, of Oak Street was charged with filing a false written statement.
Lisa A. Worthington, 56, of Park Road was charged with filing a false statement and falsely reporting to law enforcement.
They two said that an assault happended Dec. 16.
WARSAW - Eric J. Krisnowsky, 48, of Arcade was charged with failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Krisnowsky is a Level 1 offender.
WARSAW - Paul M. Zangerle, 50, of Warsaw was charged with petit larceny for stealing from Walmart, deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
KENDALL - Darwin A. Snow, 54, of Hilton was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 10:42 p.m. Monday, state police said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent.