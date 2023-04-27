BATAVIA — A Tracy Avenue man arrested on burglary charges April 13 was released after his arraignment and the next day burglarized a restaurant on Ellicott Street, city police said.
Josia G. Culver, 18, also allegedly burglarized a restaurant in City Centre.
Culver was first charged April 13 after an investigation revealed he forced his way into a business at City Centre, damaging the business and stealing money.
He was charged with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief, both felonies, and petit larceny.
Culver was arraigned in City Court and released under Supervision of Genesee Justice.
The next day he broke into the Ellicott Street restaurant and stole money from a register at a restaurant at the mall.
Culver now faces two more charges each of third-degree burglary and criminal mischief and one count of petit larceny.
He was arraigned again in City Court and this time was committed to Genesee County Jail, where he remains pending another court appearance.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.